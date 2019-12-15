Jack Callahan thought he’d made it. When he was a child, he’d moved with his mother, a Durham native, to the Raleigh area, leaving his father (and his father’s last name) back in New York.
Growing up with a mother who was something of an eccentric English teacher and writer, living in a shabby brick ranch house outside the Raleigh beltway, he felt decidedly out of place.
But then he’d gone to Carolina and Harvard law, made connections and married well. By the 1990s, he’s a successful lawyer in one of Raleigh’s most prestigious firms, with the Raleigh newspaper as his biggest client. He’s mentored by a man in one of Raleigh’s best old families, and married to the daughter of another. He and his wife and daughter live in the requisite big old house inside the beltway. At last, he seems to be moving in all the right circles.
Then things start to fall apart. He’s involved in a very public scandal involving a young female employee at the firm. His marriage is crumbling, and he’s moved out of the big house. His teenage daughter is running wild. His mother has gone several levels beyond eccentric and is in a sanitarium. Making things much worse, the newspaper is not very successfully trying to fend off a hostile takeover by some very bad people.
Jack, who’s made his share of compromises in his drive for the Raleigh version of success, is having some major doubts. He begins to feel that it might be time to be some sort of hero, but he’s not sure he has what it takes.
Some of the publicity materials for “All the Right Circles” compare it to the novels of Pat Conroy, and there are similarities. This is a big story, crammed with family drama, politics, ruthless businessmen, greed, money, power, sex, race, class, religion. It’s all there.
There’s history, too, as the infamous 1898 racial insurrection or massacre (depending upon whose account you’re reading) in Wilmington figures prominently.
And John Russell handles all this material without letting it overwhelm him or his readers. Russell grew up in Greensboro, went to Carolina and Harvard law, has worked as a lawyer and wrote one previous novel, “Favorite Sons” in 1992, a winner of the Sir Walter Raleigh Award.
He knows what he’s writing about.
North Carolina readers should enjoy seeing this story play out against familiar backdrops, including Greensboro, Charlotte and Wilmington as well as Raleigh. There’s enough that rings true about North Carolina history, politics and society to prompt the curious to do a little digging to try to find just how much of this story is based in fact. Yes, for example, although the names of the man and the newspaper have been changed, Josephus Daniels of Raleigh News and Observer fame does figure in accounts of the white supremacy movement and that terrible day in Wilmington.
“All the Right Circles” would be worth reading just for the insights it gives into North Carolina and what was going on in the United States in the 1990s — Clinton and Monica Lewinsky are part of the backdrop, as well as rampant, ruthless takeovers of newspapers and other businesses.
But to his credit, Russell also makes the story of Jack Callahan and his struggles come to life in a compelling way. What does someone have to sacrifice to make it in all the right circles? Is “hero-ing” worth the effort? And ultimately, which circles are the right ones?
