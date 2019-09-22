SEPT. 25
Corrie Wang: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “City of Beasts.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
E. Vernon F. Glenn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Friday Calls.” Free. www.bookmarksnc.org.
SEPT. 26
Joe Pan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St, Greensboro. Author of “Operating Systems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 28
Jacob Paul: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Tower to Heaven.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 4
Karin Wiberg & Dawn Marie Rozzo: 5:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Chicken Haiku.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 5
Tommy Goldsmith: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Jacinta V. White: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. “Author of “Resurrecting the Bones: Born from a Journey through African American Churches & cemeteries in the Rural South.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 6
Kim Beall: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Moonlight and Moss.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 10
David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 11
Carol Roan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Change in the Air.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 13
Ellenor Shepherd: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Lost and Found.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 15
Mitchell J. Bloom, MD: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Ho-Ho-Holiest Medicine.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 17
David Sedaris: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Dale Neal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Appalachian Book of the Dead in conversation with Evan Williams.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 18
Emily Herring Wilson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. “Author of “I Went Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 19
Janet Bentley: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Author of “Don’t Expect Me to Cry: Refusing to Let Childhood Sexual Abuse Steal My Life.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 22
Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 28
Ann Patchett: 7:30 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Dutch House.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
OCT. 29
Matthew Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Shadow Folk and Soul Songs.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Gavin Edwards: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 5
Sonya Deulina Williams: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Mirrors.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 7
Debra Diamond: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Diary of a Death Doula.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 8
Christopher McDougall: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 17
Donna Masini and Catherine Barnett: 7 p.m. Poetry reading. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 23
Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
