OCT. 22

Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 23

Dennis Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Melville House. Publisher of the “Mueller Report.” www.scuppernongbooks.com

OCT. 24

Jasmine Guillory: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Wedding Party.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

OCT. 26

Aviva Brown: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Ezra’s Big Shabbat Question.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 28

Ann Patchett: 7:30 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Dutch House.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

OCT. 29

Matthew Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Shadow Folk and Soul Songs.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Gavin Edwards: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 1

Rhett & Link: 6 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. “Author of Bleak Creek Conversations.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

NOV. 2

Nicole Gulotta: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wild Words: Rituals, Routines, and Rhythms for Braving the Writer’s Path.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 3

Jennifer Renee Blevins: 3 p.m. Author of “Limited by Body Habitus: An American Fat Story.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 5

Sonya Deulina Williams: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Mirrors.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 7

Debra Diamond: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Diary of a Death Doula.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 14

Poet Matt Hart: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Everything Breaking/For Good.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 16

Jeremy Griffin: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Oceanography.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 17

Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Holding on to Nothing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 23

Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

J.R. Slade: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “From a Corner of Comfort to a Land of Chaos.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 24

Chris Abbate, Joan Barasovska, and Pam Baggett: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

DEC. 8

Phil M. Cohen: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Nick Bones Underground.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

DEC. 10

Ben Railton: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “We the People: The 500 Year Battle over Who Is American.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

DEC. 12

C. Wess Daniels: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Resisting Empire: The Book of Revelation as Resistance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JAN. 16

Diane Chamberlain: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Big Lies in a Small Town.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JAN. 18

Holly George-Warren: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Janis: Her Life and Music.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JAN. 21

Lawrence Kelter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Encrypting Maya.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JAN. 31

David Zucchino: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

