OCT. 6
Kim Beall: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Moonlight and Moss.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 8
Mesha Maren: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Sugar Run.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 10
David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 11
Carol Roan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Change in the Air.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 12
Ruta Sepetys: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Author of “The Fountains of Silence.” www.barnesandnoble.com.
OCT. 13
Ellenor Shepherd: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Lost and Found.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 15
Mitchell J. Bloom, MD: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Ho-Ho-Holiest Medicine.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Emily Herring Wilson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem: Author of “When I Return to my Home Country”: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
OCT. 17
Dale Neal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Appalachian Book of the Dead in conversation with Evan Williams.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 18
Emily Herring Wilson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. “Author of “I Went Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Ruta Sepetys: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Author of “The Fountains of Silence.” www.barnesandnoble.com.
OCT. 19
Janet Bentley: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Author of “Don’t Expect Me to Cry: Refusing to Let Childhood Sexual Abuse Steal My Life.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 22
Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 24
Jasmine Guillory: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Wedding Party.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
OCT. 26
Aviva Brown: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Ezra’s Big Shabbat Question.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 28
Ann Patchett: 7:30 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Dutch House.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
OCT. 29
Matthew Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Shadow Folk and Soul Songs.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Gavin Edwards: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 3
Jennifer Renee Blevins: 3 p.m. Author of “Limited by Body Habitus: An American Fat Story.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 5
Sonya Deulina Williams: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Mirrors.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 7
Debra Diamond: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Diary of a Death Doula.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 8
Christopher McDougall: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 14
Poet Matt Hart: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Everything Breaking/For Good.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 16
Jeremy Griffin: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Oceanography.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 17
Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Holding on to Nothing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 23
Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
J. R. Slade: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “From a Corner of Comfort to a Land of Chaos.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 10
Ben Railton: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “We the People: The 500 Year Battle over Who Is American.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
