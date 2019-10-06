OCT. 6

Kim Beall: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Moonlight and Moss.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 8

Mesha Maren: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Sugar Run.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 10

David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 11

Carol Roan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Change in the Air.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 12

Ruta Sepetys: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Author of “The Fountains of Silence.” www.barnesandnoble.com.

OCT. 13

Ellenor Shepherd: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Lost and Found.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 15

Mitchell J. Bloom, MD: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Ho-Ho-Holiest Medicine.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Emily Herring Wilson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem: Author of “When I Return to my Home Country”: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

OCT. 17

Dale Neal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Appalachian Book of the Dead in conversation with Evan Williams.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 18

Emily Herring Wilson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. “Author of “I Went Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Ruta Sepetys: 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Author of “The Fountains of Silence.” www.barnesandnoble.com.

OCT. 19

Janet Bentley: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Author of “Don’t Expect Me to Cry: Refusing to Let Childhood Sexual Abuse Steal My Life.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 22

Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 24

Jasmine Guillory: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Wedding Party.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

OCT. 26

Aviva Brown: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Ezra’s Big Shabbat Question.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 28

Ann Patchett: 7:30 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Dutch House.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

OCT. 29

Matthew Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Shadow Folk and Soul Songs.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Gavin Edwards: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 3

Jennifer Renee Blevins: 3 p.m. Author of “Limited by Body Habitus: An American Fat Story.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 5

Sonya Deulina Williams: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Mirrors.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 7

Debra Diamond: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Diary of a Death Doula.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 8

Christopher McDougall: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 14

Poet Matt Hart: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Everything Breaking/For Good.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 16

Jeremy Griffin: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Oceanography.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 17

Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Holding on to Nothing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NOV. 23

Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

J. R. Slade: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “From a Corner of Comfort to a Land of Chaos.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

DEC. 10

Ben Railton: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “We the People: The 500 Year Battle over Who Is American.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

