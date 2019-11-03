NOV. 3
Jennifer Renee Blevins: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Limited by Body Habitus: An American Fat Story.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 5
Sonya Deulina Williams: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Mirrors.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 7
Debra Diamond: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Diary of a Death Doula.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 8
Christopher McDougall: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 10
Literary Fellows Public Readings: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Dr. Mylene C. Dressler (fiction), Marianne J. Erhardt (creative non-fiction), Jennie Maria Malboeuf (poetry), D.M. Spratley (poetry), Paula Martinac (fiction), and Emilia Aynne Phillips (creative non-fiction). David Potorti, Literature Director for the N.C. Arts Council, will introduce the panel. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 12
Courtney Kittrell: 6:30 p.m. Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., Suite, 202, High Point. Author of “Unapologetically Favored.” www.unapologeticallyfavored.com.
NOV. 14
Matt Hart: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Everything Breaking/For Good.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 16
Jeremy Griffin: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Oceanography.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 17
Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Holding on to Nothing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 19
Laura Kaomie, Eliza Knight, and Heather Webb: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Authors of “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
NOV. 23
Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
J. R. Slade: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “From a Corner of Comfort to a Land of Chaos.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 24
Chris Abbate, Joan Barasovska, and Pam Baggett: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 3
Dr. Penny Sinanoglou: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. www.bookmarksnc.org.
DEC. 5
Writers As Witness: When Reporting is Personal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 8
Phil M. Cohen: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Nick Bones Underground.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 10
Ben Railton: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “We the People: The 500 Year Battle over Who Is American.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 12
C. Wess Daniels: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Resisting Empire: The Book of Revelation as Resistance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 14
Rhonda Browning White: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Lightness of Water and Other Stories.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 17
John Russell: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “All the Right Circles.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 19
Emily Wallace: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Road Sides: An Illustrated Companion to Dining and Driving in the American South.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 16
Diane Chamberlain: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Big Lies in a Small Town.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 18
Holly George-Warren: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Janis: Her Life and Music.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 21
Lawrence Kelter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Encrypting Maya.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 31
David Zucchino: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
