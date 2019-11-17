NOV. 17
Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Holding on to Nothing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 19
Laura Kaomie, Eliza Knight, and Heather Webb: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Authors of “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
NOV. 23
Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Carol Matney: 3 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, WS. Author of “St. Nick’s Clique.” www.barnesandnoble.com.
J. R. Slade: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “From a Corner of Comfort to a Land of Chaos.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 24
Chris Abbate, Joan Barasovska, and Pam Baggett: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 29
Cincy Cipriano: 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 11 a.m. Dec. 14. Barnes and Noble, Friendly Center, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Author of “The Circle.” www.barnesandnoble.com.
DEC. 3
Dr. Penny Sinanoglou: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Partitioning Palestine.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
DEC. 5
Writers As Witness: When Reporting is Personal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 7
Daniel Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wilcopedia: A Comprehensive Guide to the Music of America’s Best Band.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 8
Phil M. Cohen: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Nick Bones Underground.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 10
Ben Railton: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “We the People: The 500 Year Battle over Who Is American.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 12
C. Wess Daniels: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Resisting Empire: The Book of Revelation as Resistance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 14
Rhonda Browning White: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Lightness of Water and Other Stories.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 17
John Russell: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “All the Right Circles.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 19
Emily Wallace: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Road Sides: An Illustrated Companion to Dining and Driving in the American South.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 16
Diane Chamberlain: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Big Lies in a Small Town.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 18
Holly George-Warren: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Janis: Her Life and Music.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 21
Lawrence Kelter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Encrypting Maya.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 26
Bryant Holsenbeck: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Last Straw: A Continuing Quest for Life without Disposable Plastic.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 31
David Zucchino: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 10
Tim Garvin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Dredging in Swann.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 16
Nicole Zelniker: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Dance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 25
T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.