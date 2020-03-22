In light of COVID-19 concerns, it is best to check ahead before signing up for or planning to attend an event that may have been canceled.
MARCH 25
Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 26
Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 27
M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 31
Christopher Hodgkins: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Literary Study of the Bible.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 2
Dana Czapnik: 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, Greensboro. Author of “The Falconer.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 3
Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 5
Poets David Wheatley and Alan Gillis: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 7
Ginger Gaffney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Half Broke.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Nickole Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Donkey Elegies: An Essay in Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 9
Mike Gapeny Book Launch: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 16
Meredith McDaniel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “In Want + Plenty: Waking Up to God’s Provision in a Land of Longing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 19
Maureen Parker: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Word Songs: Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 23
Judkin Browning and Timothy Silver: 7 p.m.Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Authors of “An Environmental History of the Civil War.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
APRIL 25
Shuly Cawood and Clifford Garstang: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 30
Tom Clavin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Tombstone.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 1
Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 9
Tommy Jenkins: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MAY 12
Carter Sickels: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Prettiest Star.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 19
Melanie Conlin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Every Missing Piece.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MAY 23
Garry Fisher: 3-5 p.m. Barnes and Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Damnedest Set of Fellows.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 26
Brad Balukjian: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Wax Pack.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JUNE 4
Karen Salyer McElmurray: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wanting Radiance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Lee Zacharias: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Across the Great Lake.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JUNE 11
Jill McCorkle: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Hieroglyphics.” www.scuppernongbooks.com
