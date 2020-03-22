In light of COVID-19 concerns, it is best to check ahead before signing up for or planning to attend an event that may have been canceled.

MARCH 25

Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 26

Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 27

M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 31

Christopher Hodgkins: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Literary Study of the Bible.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 2

Dana Czapnik: 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, Greensboro. Author of “The Falconer.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 3

Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 5

Poets David Wheatley and Alan Gillis: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 7

Ginger Gaffney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Half Broke.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Nickole Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Donkey Elegies: An Essay in Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 9

Mike Gapeny Book Launch: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 16

Meredith McDaniel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “In Want + Plenty: Waking Up to God’s Provision in a Land of Longing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 19

Maureen Parker: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Word Songs: Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 23

Judkin Browning and Timothy Silver: 7 p.m.Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Authors of “An Environmental History of the Civil War.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

APRIL 25

Shuly Cawood and Clifford Garstang: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 30

Tom Clavin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Tombstone.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 1

Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 9

Tommy Jenkins: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MAY 12

Carter Sickels: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Prettiest Star.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 19

Melanie Conlin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Every Missing Piece.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MAY 23

Garry Fisher: 3-5 p.m. Barnes and Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Damnedest Set of Fellows.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 26

Brad Balukjian: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Wax Pack.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JUNE 4

Karen Salyer McElmurray: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wanting Radiance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Lee Zacharias: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Across the Great Lake.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JUNE 11

Jill McCorkle: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Hieroglyphics.” www.scuppernongbooks.com

