JULY 2
Susan Schmidt: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Let Go or Hold Fast, Beaufort Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JULY 16
Max L. Carter & M. Gertrude Beal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Tales from the New Garden Friends Graveyard.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JULY 18
Martin Clark: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Substitution Order.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 8
Philip Gerard: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Book, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Cape Fear Rising.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 15
William Dameron: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Lie.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 8
Keith Carter: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “50 Years.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 10
Poets Cheryl Whitehead and Annie Woodford: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Poetry reading and book signing. www.scuppernong books.com.
SEPT. 26
Joe Pan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St, Greensboro. Author of “Operating Systems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.