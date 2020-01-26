JAN. 26

Bryant Holsenbeck: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Last Straw: A Continuing Quest for Life without Disposable Plastic.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JAN. 27

Andrew Rea: 7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Author of “Binging with Babish.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

JAN. 29

David Zucchino: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” Also, Jan. 31: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 W. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernong books, www.bookmarksnc.org.

FEB. 2

Fred Chapell: 4 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “As If It Were: Poems.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

FEB. 6

Laurie Stone: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Everything is Personal: Notes on Now.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 10

Tim Garvin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Dredging in Swann.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 15

Spencer K. M. Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Move Over Mountain.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 16

Scott Withiam: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Doors Out of the Underworld.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Nicole Zelniker: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Dance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 17

Cliff Garstang: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author “The Shaman of Turtle Valley.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 19

John Oksanish: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Vitruvian Man: Rome Under Construction.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

FEB. 20

Booker T. Jones: 7 p.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Author of “Time Is Tight.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

Meredith McDaniel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “In Want + Plenty: Waking Up to God’s Provision in a Land of Longing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 22

Ian McDowell: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Alphabestiary.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 25

T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 29

Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MARCH 12

Melody Moezzi: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Rumi Prescription.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 19

Patrick Murphy: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Reserved Mr. Memory.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Neil Shubin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MARCH 21

Poet Daniel W. K. Lee: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Anatomy of Want.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 25

Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 26

Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 27

M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 3

Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MAY 1

Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

