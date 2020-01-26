JAN. 26
Bryant Holsenbeck: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Last Straw: A Continuing Quest for Life without Disposable Plastic.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 27
Andrew Rea: 7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Author of “Binging with Babish.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
JAN. 29
David Zucchino: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” Also, Jan. 31: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 W. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernong books, www.bookmarksnc.org.
FEB. 2
Fred Chapell: 4 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “As If It Were: Poems.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
FEB. 6
Laurie Stone: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Everything is Personal: Notes on Now.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 10
Tim Garvin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Dredging in Swann.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 15
Spencer K. M. Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Move Over Mountain.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 16
Scott Withiam: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Doors Out of the Underworld.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Nicole Zelniker: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Dance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 17
Cliff Garstang: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author “The Shaman of Turtle Valley.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 19
John Oksanish: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Vitruvian Man: Rome Under Construction.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
FEB. 20
Booker T. Jones: 7 p.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Author of “Time Is Tight.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Meredith McDaniel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “In Want + Plenty: Waking Up to God’s Provision in a Land of Longing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 22
Ian McDowell: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Alphabestiary.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 25
T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 29
Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 12
Melody Moezzi: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Rumi Prescription.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 19
Patrick Murphy: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Reserved Mr. Memory.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Neil Shubin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 21
Poet Daniel W. K. Lee: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Anatomy of Want.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 25
Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 26
Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 27
M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 3
Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MAY 1
Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
