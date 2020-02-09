FEB. 10
Tim Garvin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Dredging in Swann.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 15
Spencer K. M. Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Move Over Mountain.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 16
Scott Withiam: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Doors Out of the Underworld.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Nicole Zelniker: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Dance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 17
Cliff Garstang: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author “The Shaman of Turtle Valley.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Cameron MacKenzie: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Beginning of His Excellent and Eventful Adventure.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 19
John Oksanish: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Vitruvian Man: Rome Under Construction.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
FEB. 20
Booker T. Jones: 7 p.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Author of “Time Is Tight.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Meredith McDaniel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “In Want + Plenty: Waking Up to God’s Provision in a Land of Longing.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 22
Ian McDowell: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Alphabestiary.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 23
Kyle Webster: 1 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Lines of Zen: The Meditative Power of Tracing & Doodling.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Richie Zweigenhaft: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Geezerball.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 25
T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 29
Dr. Lock Boyce: 3 p.m. Barnes & Noble, Friendly Center, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Author of “First Responder The Rescue Squad.” www.barnesandnoble.com.
Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 5
Andrew Waters: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Quaker and the Gamecock.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 12
Melody Moezzi: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Rumi Prescription.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 19
Patrick Murphy: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Reserved Mr. Memory.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Neil Shubin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 21
Poet Daniel W. K. Lee: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Anatomy of Want.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 25
Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 26
Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 27
M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 3
Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 5
Poets David Wheatley and Alan Gillis: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 7
Ginger Gaffney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Half Broke.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Nickole Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Donkey Elegies: An Essay in Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 30
Tom Clavin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Tombstone.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 1
Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 12
Carter Sickels: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Prettiest Star.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
