FEB. 23

Kyle Webster: 1 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Lines of Zen: The Meditative Power of Tracing & Doodling.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

Richie Zweigenhaft: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Geezerball.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 25

T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FEB. 29

Ray Whitaker: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “23, 18.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MARCH 5

Andrew Waters: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Quaker and the Gamecock.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 12

Melody Moezzi: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Rumi Prescription.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 17

Photographer and Journalist, Jeff Sharlet: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “This Brilliant Darkness: A Book of Strangers.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MARCH 19

Patrick Murphy: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Reserved Mr. Memory.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Neil Shubin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MARCH 21

Poet Daniel W. K. Lee: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Anatomy of Want.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 25

Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 26

Book Lovers’ Social: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro. Free. Beth Sheffield, 336-373-3617.

Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MARCH 27

M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 2

Dana Czapnik: 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, Greensboro. Author of “The Falconer.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 3

Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 5

Poets David Wheatley and Alan Gillis: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 7

Ginger Gaffney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Half Broke.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Nickole Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Donkey Elegies: An Essay in Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

APRIL 30

Tom Clavin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Tombstone.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 1

Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 12

Carter Sickels: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Prettiest Star.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

MAY 19

Melanie Conklin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Every Missing Piece.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MAY 23

Garry Fisher: 3-5 p.m. Barnes and Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Damnedest Set of Fellows.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

