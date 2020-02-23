FEB. 23
Kyle Webster: 1 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Lines of Zen: The Meditative Power of Tracing & Doodling.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Richie Zweigenhaft: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Geezerball.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 25
T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 29
Ray Whitaker: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “23, 18.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 5
Andrew Waters: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Quaker and the Gamecock.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 12
Melody Moezzi: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Rumi Prescription.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 17
Photographer and Journalist, Jeff Sharlet: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “This Brilliant Darkness: A Book of Strangers.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 19
Patrick Murphy: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Reserved Mr. Memory.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Neil Shubin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MARCH 21
Poet Daniel W. K. Lee: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Anatomy of Want.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 25
Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 26
Book Lovers’ Social: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro. Free. Beth Sheffield, 336-373-3617.
Thorpe Moeckel: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Down by the Eno, Down by the Haw.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 27
M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 2
Dana Czapnik: 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, Greensboro. Author of “The Falconer.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 3
Poet Rose McLarney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Forage.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 5
Poets David Wheatley and Alan Gillis: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 7
Ginger Gaffney: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Half Broke.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Nickole Brown: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Donkey Elegies: An Essay in Poems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
APRIL 30
Tom Clavin: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Tombstone.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 1
Keith Flynn: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Skin of Meaning.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 12
Carter Sickels: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Prettiest Star.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
MAY 19
Melanie Conklin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Every Missing Piece.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MAY 23
Garry Fisher: 3-5 p.m. Barnes and Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Damnedest Set of Fellows.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.