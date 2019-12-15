DEC. 15
Dr. Brian King: 1:30 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 906 Mall Loop Road, High Point. Author of “The Art of Taking It Easy: How to cope with Bears, Traffic, and the Rest of Life’s Stressors.” www.barnesandnoble.com.
DEC. 17
John Russell: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “All the Right Circles.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DEC. 19
Emily Wallace: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Road Sides: An Illustrated Companion to Dining and Driving in the American South.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 12
Poets Kay Bosgraaf, Maura Way, Janet Joyner: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 16
Diane Chamberlain: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Big Lies in a Small Town.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 18
Holly George-Warren: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “ Janis: Her Life and Music.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 21
Lawrence Kelter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Encrypting Maya.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 26
Bryant Holsenbeck: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Last Straw: A Continuing Quest for Life without Disposable Plastic.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JAN. 29
David Zucchino: 6:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
JAN. 31
David Zucchino: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 10
Tim Garvin: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “A Dredging in Swann.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 16
Scott Withiam: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Doors Out of the Underworld.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Nicole Zelniker: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Dance.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FEB. 25
T. Frohock: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Carved from Stone and Dream.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 25
Nora Shalaway Carpenter: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Edge of Anything.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MARCH 27
M Dressler: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I See You So Close.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.