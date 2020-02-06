The Blue Ridge Music Center has announced its 2020 Roots of American Music summer concert series, featuring 16 musical performances.
Returning fan favorites include the Old Crow Medicine Show, the Kruger Brothers and the Steep Canyon Rangers.
The outdoor shows will be held most Saturday nights from Memorial Day through Labor Day at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Old Crow Medicine Show will open the season at 7 p.m. May 23. The Grammy-winning band got its start busking on street corners and winning audiences along the way. The group eventually landed in Boone, where it caught the attention of folk music icon Doc Watson, who invited them to perform at MerleFest, the annual roots-based music festival in Wilkesboro. Soon after, the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
Since those beginnings, the band has been inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and won Grammys for Best Folk Album for “Remedy” (2014) and Best Long Form Music Video for “Big Easy Express” (2013). Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 day of show, $20 for children age 3-12.
The Kruger Brothers will return to the Blue Ridge Music Center, accompanied by the Kontras Quartet, which will open the show, at 7 p.m. June 27.
Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger started singing and playing instruments at a very young age. The brothers were performing regularly by the time they were 11 and 12 years old. In 1995, they became a trio with the addition of bass player Joel Landsberg, a native of New York. Today, the trio is based out of Wilkesboro and is known for a sound that blends bluegrass with elements of classical music.
In 2006, Jens began a venture into the themes and forms of classical music when he was commissioned to write the work “Music From the Spring” for banjo, guitar, bass, and full symphonic orchestra. Since then, he has received three commissions to write classical pieces that the Kruger Brothers have performed with orchestral ensembles. In 2013, he wrote “Lucid Dreamer,” a chamber music piece commissioned by the Chicago-based ensemble Kontras Quartet.
Formed while the group’s members were string principals in the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Kontras Quartet went on to complete a four-year chamber music residency with the Western Piedmont Symphony in North Carolina.
The Kontras Quartet records for MSR Classics and has released three critically acclaimed albums. The first, “Origins,” features new and lesser-known works from the members’ home countries, including the world premiere recording of Dan Visconti’s “Ramshackle Songs.” The second, “Lucid Dreamer,” treads the line between classical music and American folk and invigorates Kontras’ ongoing collaboration with the Kruger Brothers. In 2017, they continued this collaboration with the release of the “Roan Mountain Suite.” Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show, children 12 and under free.
The Steep Canyon Rangers will make their return to the Music Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Hailing from Asheville, the Rangers are Grammy winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers, and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist Steve Martin. Recently, the band has teamed up with Philadelphia soul legends Boyz II Men and the Asheville Symphony to completely overhaul the Rangers’ original song, “Be Still Moses,” from their 2007 breakout album, “Lovin’ Pretty Women.” The group’s latest album is “North Carolina Songbook,” a recording of its live performance at MerleFest in 2019.
The Rangers comprise Woody Platt on guitar and vocals, Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass and vocals. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $15 for children age 3-12.
