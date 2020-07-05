NEW YORK — “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.
DC Entertainment announced June 25 that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.
“Flash Facts” will come out in February and provide “a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives,” DC announced.
Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.