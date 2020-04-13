GREENSBORO — Go for a bear hunt in the Dunleith neighborhood.
Not for live, furr-real bears, like the one that passed through the historic neighborhood off Summit Avenue near downtown several years ago.
We're talking about the cuddly, stuffed-animal kind.
Several houses in Dunleath (formerly the Aycock neighborhood) display bears and other stuffed and toy figures — a flying pink pig, a blue duck, a groundhog, a unicorn and dogs, to name a few. Some resemble garden statues or metal sculptures.
They peak from windows, perch on railings and relax in porch chairs.
Around the country and beyond, the popular children's picture book, "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," has inspired people to display stuffed bears for children to look for and find during walks or drives.
These "animal sightings" show how people have coped creatively with the stay-home isolation and uneasiness of the caronavirus pandemic.
When the children in the book face an obstacle, they say:
"We can’t go over it.
"We can’t go under it.
"Oh no! We’ve got to go through it!"
Neighborhood resident Jennifer Burton brought the idea to Dunleath.
"It seemed like an easy way to still have some connection with others in the neighborhood, but safely," Burton said.
She put a stuffed bear in her family's upstairs window, then spread the idea on March 30 through the neighborhood's online Google Group.
By the next morning, at least 24 houses had joined in.
"It’s easy to feel helpless and overwhelmed by all of this," Burton said. "This was a fast, easy way to just brighten someone’s day."
Neighborhood resident Mebane Ham spread the list. About 40 homes participated at its peak, including some in nearby Fisher Park, Ham said.
Some residents likely have taken down their bears since. But many remain.
Burton said she might replace hers with a stuffed kangaroo.
A large stuffed dog still sits in a porch chair at Carolyn de Berry's home.
"We think it's fun," de Berry said, as she and son Lliam Robinson rode bikes nearby. "It's nice to have for the kiddos."
Although she doesn't have children or a stuffed bear, Ham displayed the flying pig and enjoyed it, too.
"It was wonderful to see folks walking the neighborhood, either with the list in hand or checking their phone," Ham said.
"In these times when we are not suppose to hug, share a close conversation or even shake hands, it was a great way to be engaged," Ham said. "To say 'Hi, neighbor!'”
