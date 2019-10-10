GREENSBORO — Bel Canto has brought live choral music to the Triad for nearly four decades. But their next show, “Joyful Noise,” promises to be both the biggest and perhaps the most personal production Bel Canto has ever presented.
“Joyful Noise” will be Oct. 12 and 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. And when Bel Canto Artistic Director Welborn Young says it is the biggest show the company has done, he means it literally. “Joyful Noise” will include more than 200 singers and more than 20 instrumentalists. In addition to Bel Canto’s roster of 48 professional singers, the Greensboro Youth Chorus and the choirs from Western Guilford, Southwest Guilford and RJ Reynolds high schools also will be performing.
The first part of the show, the world premiere of a piece titled “The Breath of Life,” was commissioned in memory of Suzanne Goddard, who died in 2015. Goddard was a long-time member and former president of the Bel Canto Board of Directors, and an avid supporter of charities and arts organizations in the Triad.
“She was always advocating for us and working to see us not only succeed, but have a real presence,” Young said. “Part of Suzanne’s legacy is that her family got together with us to commemorate her life through a commission.”
Renowned composer Dan Forrest was selected to compose “The Breath of Life.” Forrest was one of Goddard’s favorite composers, Young said. He also will coach the high school choirs on their parts.
Catherine Butler, choral director at Southwest Guilford High School, is excited for her students. “As a traditional high school choral program, we rarely have the chance to work so closely with someone of (Dan Forrest’s) caliber. Singing with Bel Canto and Dan Forrest will give my students ... a rare once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Young said, “I believe — and Suzanne believed — in the power of music to change young people’s lives.” He said working on “Joyful Noise” has been challenging for the high school singers, but also a great opportunity to learn and perform.
The second part of “Joyful Noise” will feature another composition, “Jubilate Deo.” This piece is inspired by Psalm 100, which says, “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the earth.” The seven movements of “Jubilate Deo” are sung in seven different languages: Latin, Hebrew, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Zulu, Spanish and English.
Bel Canto Executive Director Jeffrey Carlson said audiences will find “Joyful Noise” to be an inspiring, uplifting show.
“A lot of times, people think choral music is something they aren’t going to be able to understand,” he said. “But this show is beautiful and moving and really accessible.”
