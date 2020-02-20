About 30 arts organizations in Winston-Salem are coming together this year to celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem will feature music, film, dance and literature. James Allbritten, director of Piedmont Opera, says the plan is to have at least one event each month of 2020.
Upcoming February events include:
4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 11 a.m. Feb. 23: “In Search of Beethoven” at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. $16 at aperturecinema.com
Filmed over the course of four years, award-winning director Phil Grabsky follows leading concert pianist Leif Ove Andsnes as he travels the world playing sold-out concerts with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra to understand and interpret one of the greatest sets of piano works for piano ever written: Beethoven’s five piano concertos. The film addresses the many myths of Beethoven’s life and looks at how he became one of the world’s greatest composers.
3 p.m. Feb. 23: Sight-reading the symphonies at Mitchell’s Piano Gallery, 1530 Hanes Mall Blvd., Winston-Salem. facebook.com/takeflightpianostudio
Visit Take Flight Piano Studio at Mitchell’s Piano Gallery for rollicking readings of Beethoven’s nine symphonies.
Other dates are at 3 p.m. March 29, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 27 and 29: Elias String Quartet: The Complete Beethoven String Quartets (Part 1) at Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. $36 for adults, $30 for seniors, $10 for children (5-12) and free for children younger than 5 at secrest.wfu.edu/schedule
- .
For events throughout the rest of the year and other information, go to https://mbwspresents.org.
