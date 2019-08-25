Great picture books about going to school are essential for a smooth transition from preschool to kindergarten. The best recommended books include a couple of older titles on their way to becoming classics and several new ones from 2019.
While most children have heard “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes” by Eric Litwin, illustrated by James Dean (Harper, 2011), it is still an old favorite. Pete gets on the bus to Cat City Elementary, and when he goes through his day, he identifies all the areas of the school — the library, the playground, the cafeteria. Pete is not nervous or afraid because he sings his song, rocking in his school shoes. This book promotes the idea that you can bring your own personality to school and be comfortable.
“Click, Clack, Quack to School” by Doreen Cronin, illustrated by Betty Lewin (Simon & Schuster, 2018) features the famous barnyard animals from Farmer Brown’s farm.
In this story, the farmer and his animals are invited to Dinklemeyer Elementary for Farm Day. Farmer Brown tries to put all his animals on their best behavior with rules of no clicking, no clacking, no mooing, no quacking. They silently ride the truck to school but when the children come running out of the building, the animals’ true natures come out and everyone has a wonderful time. As always, the duck does things differently and is pictured in the principal’s office behind the desk.
Ryan Higgins wrote and illustrated a wonderful story published last year about a young dinosaur named Penelope who is starting school for the first time. “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” (Hyperion, 2018) is funny and insightful.
Penelope is the only dinosaur in a classroom of human children who smell so good she can’t resist. So she eats them all. The teachers is outraged and tells Penelope to spit the children out because “We don’t eat our classmates!”
Penelope’s classmates are rightly afraid of her after her loss of self-control, but she follows her father’s advice and finds ways to make friends. This story is about what happens after a child makes a big public mistake and provides hope that things can be made right no matter the error.
“The King of Kindergarten” by Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin Random House) is a new story sure to become a classic.
A boy’s parents have prepared him for his first kindergarten experience with great skill, instilling a world of confidence. Written in the future tense as though the boy is a king preparing to interact with his kingdom, the boy gets ready for his first day at school.
“You’ll dress yourself neatly in handpicked garments from the far-off villages of Osh and Kosh. B’gosh! You’ll be ready to reign!”
The illustrations are magical pieces of art, each echoing the theme of “king” with crowns appearing in the backgrounds or drawn on the boy’s head. A fun story of a different way to think about starting kindergarten.
“Butterflies on the First Day of School” is a fantasy story that cuts to the heart of the fear some children have in starting school. Written by Annie Silvestro and illustrated by Dream Chen (Sterling), this lovely book with pastel colors and jewel tones tells Rosie’s story of her first day of school.
Rosie can’t wait! She has practiced writing and raising her hand and how to say her teacher’s name. She has a flowered backpack she picked out herself that she shows to her little sister Emily. But in the morning, her belly hurts.
“Maybe I’d better stay home,” said Rosie. “I don’t want Emily to be lonely.” Her mother tells her she just has butterflies in her stomach.
When Rosie gets on the bus, she feels bad until Violet sits with her. Then every time Rosie talks a butterfly flies out of her mouth. She sees them, but no one else does, and Rosie feels better.
Later in the day, she helps another girl on the playground who has butterflies in her stomach. When Rosie gets home her mother asks about her day and a butterfly flies out of her mouth, telling us Rosie was not the only member of the family with butterflies in her stomach.
“The Pigeon HAS to Go to School,” written and illustrated by Mo Willems (Hyperion) features the know-it-all Pigeon from “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” (2003).
Pigeon has many questions about school. Why does he have to go? What if he doesn’t like it? What if the teacher doesn’t like pigeons?? Then he spots the school bus he will ride. Whazzzzzzzat! A humorous story that gives a happy ending to the scary dilemma of going to school.
Reading stories about school can give children vicarious experiences to make this big transition with knowledge and comfort.