Many folks among Scott Fray’s large circle of admirers will recall that the last time he staged his original play, “Awake the White and Wint’ry Queen,” was Dec. 12, 2012.
They will likely know the date purposely coincided with the Winter Solstice, and may even know that was also the date the Mayan Calendar ended. A few may have even bought into the hype that because the Mayan Calendar ended, so would the world.
Of course, Fray knew better. He knows a lot of things ordinary folk don’t, one of which is that the Mayan Calendar signaled not an ending but a renewal, the completion of a cycle and the beginning of a new one.
He explains: “Just as the Earth goes around the sun once a year, we, being on the edge of the Milky Way, go around a cluster of suns at the heart of the galaxy, and that is known as a Great Year, or Procession of the Equinoxes. It takes a bit over 26,000 years, and the Mayan Calendar was the completion of a Great Year.
“Many cultures talk about it; they were but one of many. The Hindus, Hopi and Lakota Indians, Australian Aborigines, among others, knew about the concept.”
So, after mounting the play for seven years, first at the then-Broach Theatre and later at the Carolina, Fray decided that since that date coincided with such a monumental galactic event, 2012 would be the perfect time to let it go dark.
But there were other reasons.
First, this was a huge and time-consuming production with almost 70 cast members of various talents: singers, dancers, musicians and actors, and the off-stage talent of bodypainters, costumers, stage managers and production crew. The more compelling reason, however, was that Fray and his life and creative partner, Madelyn Greco, known collectively as Livingbrush Bodypainting, were already well on their way to becoming the international spokespersons and goodwill ambassadors for their chosen art form. They have now won five World Bodypainting Championships, adding an international title to their résumé, and travel the world at least six months out of the year, judging, promoting, facilitating events, conducting workshops, even giving a TED Talk.
Last year, though, some former cast members got together and staged a music-only version of the play, inviting the couple to attend. Fray was so gratified that they would show so much love for the play, that it meant so much to them, he realized it deserved to live on.
So he set about revamping it, paring it down to two-dozen performers, recomposing the entire score, adding new multi-track orchestral arrangements and backdrops, and tweaking the script.
“The thrust of the play is still the same — a theatrical concert celebrating the beauty of the season, the longest night of the year and the return of the light — but it can be enjoyed on many levels,” he said. “It’s neither secular nor sacred and can be viewed simply as pleasant holiday entertainment.
“But on a deeper level it’s about illumination; the whole theme of dark and light, not as a dichotomy but both being worthy of celebration as part of the beauty of nature.
“Many of the metaphors in the search for the Wint’ry Queen (played, incidentally, by Greco herself) and progression of the seasons are about the awakening of the soul to the beauty of your surroundings. It’s kind of a portal to whatever potential might exist inside us, and that it’s happening in the here and now.”
Indeed, the combination of music, dance, costuming, backdrops, face and bodypainting, and script make for a provocative sensory experience unlike anything seen on a local stage. And that, too, adds to the play’s charm.
“All of this is local talent,” Fray said. “It’s not Cirque du Soleil (although we do have an aerialist), and it’s not Trans-Siberian Orchestra, but I think it’s fair to say it has elements of each. What it says to me is that we have an incredible array of talent right here in our backyard.”
He’d better include himself.
