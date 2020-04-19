What a joy it is to open a new novel from Anne Tyler. She combines a deep insight into the foibles of ordinary people with genuine compassion and leavens it all with a gentle sense of humor.
“Redhead by the Side of the Road” is the story of Micah Mortimer, a 40-something man who keeps his grip on life by adhering strictly to his routine and proceeding with caution anywhere he goes.
His self-ordered existence includes arising early every morning for a run in his Baltimore neighborhood, answering calls as a self-employed tech expert by mid-morning and taking care of whatever needs doing at the apartment building where he’s the live-in superintendent later in the day.
When Micah drives, he follows all the rules and imagines the Traffic God observing him approvingly.
His brother-in-law makes fun of him at a hilarious, chaotic family gathering for having designated each day of the week for a certain household cleaning task, though of course Micah always keeps everything meticulously tidy. That gathering yields insights into why Micah is the way he is.
But no amount of routine or caution can protect him from a double dose of the unexpected. His “lady friend” calls to tell him she may be evicted from her apartment. Then a teenage boy shows up at his apartment and declares that he believes Micah is his father.
What ensues threatens to completely disrupt the world Micah has so carefully constructed.
But maybe, just maybe, the disruption — and the threat of losing something that really matters — will help him begin to see things in a new light and realize how he often misinterprets what he sees.
Maybe he will begin to understand what happens in his relationships, how he always seems to push people away. Maybe he doesn’t have to be so lonely.
Tyler is 78 now, and this is her 23rd novel, if I count correctly. She’s mellowed a little over the years, but she’s also grown even wiser, and the qualities that have served her and her readers so well are still strong in her fiction — telling details, realistic dialogue and interactions, the rare ability to look at “ordinary” people and find rich depths of humanity that enlighten us all. She presents all this with just the right mix of humor and pathos.
It’s no wonder her books ring true to so many people.
Tyler has lived in Baltimore for decades, and many of her novels are set there. But North Carolina can also proudly claim her as one of ours. She grew up here, spending early years in a Quaker community in Celo. She attended high school in Raleigh and college at Duke University, where she studied with Reynolds Price and William Blackburn before graduating at age 19.
