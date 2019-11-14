Want to go?

What: Miranda Lambert's Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Tickets: $40.75-$95.75 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

Information: greensborocoliseum.com or mirandalambert.com

Etc: Special guests will be Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.