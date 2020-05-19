RALEIGH — Coronavirus has upended travel plans, but it hasn't stopped North Carolinians from checking out an international destination, new findings show.
Residents of the Tar Heel State just can't get enough of the Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand in Brazil, according to a report released last week. The facility's virtual tour was named the most popular for North Carolinians to explore in the age of COVID-19.
To come up with its findings, Frontier Bundles says it reviewed virtual tour listings on five travel and lifestyle websites. The company, "an online authorized reseller of Frontier Communications," also studied Google searches in each U.S. state from March 4 to April 3, according to the results.
It turns out, the Brazilian art museum was also a favorite in Connecticut, Indiana and Virginia, a map shows. Hundreds of sculptures, photographs and other works in the facility's collection are displayed on Google Arts & Culture.
In other states, the Acropolis of Athens, Catacombs of Paris, Machu Picchu were among the world-famous sites that surged to the top of the list. There were also domestic destinations, such as the Houston Zoo, a Texas favorite.
The findings were released after some museums, zoos and other facilities closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Still, curators have shown their competitive spirit with an online challenge to share photos of their oddest artifacts, McClatchy News reported last month.
Check out the virtual tour of the Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand at https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/masp.
