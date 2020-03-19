If you’re tired of reading and tired of watching TV while you’re stuck inside, you might want to give podcasts a shot.
Podcasts are reminiscent of the old-time radio shows.
Just go to Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher or Spotify to download podcasts for free.
Here are some well-reviewed podcasts about books and reading:
”By the Book”: Comedian Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer choose self-help books and live by them.
”The Book Review: The New York Times”: Editors from The New York Times talk about new books.
”MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Podcast”: A literary dissection of every aspect of the Harry Potter universe.
”Backlisted”: Special guests recommend books that haven’t gotten much attention.
”What Should I Read Next?”: Host Anne Bogel interviews readers about books they like and didn’t like. Then she picks the next books they should read.
”Chilling Tales for Dark Nights”: A horror-themed podcast with theatrical voices doing the reading.
”Overdue”: Hosts Andrew and Craig talk about books you’ve been meaning to read but haven’t yet.
”Literary Friction”: Hosts Carrie and Octavia talk to authors and about books related to a certain theme. They recommend books, too.
”Literary Disco”: Hosts Julia, Tod and Rider talk about books, essays and stories about poetry, plays, fiction, children’s books and more.
”The Worst Bestsellers Podcast”: Writer Kait and librarian Renata read best-selling books to tell readers if they’re worth the reading time.
”Just he Right Book Podcast”: Host Roxanne Coady, owner of an independent bookstore, is respected by authors, publishers, reviewers, readers and others. She offers her advice on what to read.
”Bookworm”: Joe and Mike read a book every couple of weeks and talk about how readers can apply the authors’ lessons to their lives.
”The Inside Flap: An Offbeat Book Review Podcast”: A funny podcast about books.
”Between the Covers”: Host David talks to prominent and emerging authors of contemporary books.
