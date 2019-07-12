WASHINGTON — Guilford County Commissioner Katie “Kay” S. Cashion has been recognized for significantly advancing the arts in her community by two national organizations.
Americans for the Arts and the National Association of Counties awarded Cashion, of Greensboro, the Public Leadership in the Arts Award for County Arts Leadership at NACo’s annual conference in Las Vegas, according to a news release from AFTA.
Cashion was lauded for her tenure as chair of the NACo Arts and Culture Commission. The release states that she used various promotional materials including presentations, posters, and buttons to convey the value of the visual and performing arts in areas of great importance to NACo and other government officials: economic development, veterans’ health, rehabilitative efforts for detained juveniles and incarcerated adults, and education.
Under her leadership, participation in the Arts and Culture Commission increased from approximately a dozen to more than a hundred members within a two-year period.
As a result of her success, Cashion was selected as a speaker at National Arts Advocacy Day in Washington, where she encouraged attendees to share the importance of the arts with their local county representatives.
“Commissioner Cashion is a dedicated leader with an exemplary record of supporting and embracing the arts in Guildford County — the arts are alive like never before thanks to her. She has recognized the important role that the arts have in strengthening communities, and I applaud her for the commitment and leadership she brings to her work making her worthy of this recognition,” said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of AFTA, in the news release.
“This is a very humbling honor and an opportunity to advocate for the arts,” Cashion said in the release. “We must strive to reach outside the intimate arts world to reveal its exciting, educational, healing, and economic values to the total community. One need not be an artist to appreciate and be effective in supporting all arts and cultural events and in realizing the importance of preservation of community treasures. The investment of time, interest, and dollars is a real multiplier for corporate, governmental, and our citizenry at large.”
