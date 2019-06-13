Join close to 10,000 other revelers on the longest day of the year at Greensboro Summer Solstice festival.

The event will be from 2 to 10 p.m. June 22 at Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, and Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, both in Greensboro.

Admission is $5. Three stages will feature live music and performances.

Performances

The schedule will be:

BHHS-Yost & Little Stage

3 p.m.: The Second Line Stompers

4:15 p.m.: Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands

5 p.m.: Parasol Parade, featuring PaperHand Puppet Intervention and The Second Line Stompers

6 p.m.: Johanna Breed

7:15 p.m.: West End Mambo

N.C. Songwriters Stage

3-8 p.m.: Dean Driver, Kirk Ridge, Jack Gorham, Barry Gray, Kirby Heard, Kelsey Hurley and Side Pony

Serenity Garden Stage

2 p.m.: Harpist Renee Henry Yogo/Reiki Circle

3 p.m.: The Ladies Auxiliary

4 p.m.: Greensboro Hoopers

4:15 p.m.: The Healing Force

6 p.m.: Banjo Earth

7:15 p.m.: Liontracks Reggae Band

From 6 to 7 p.m., a Drum Circle will be at Butterfly Garden Fountain.

Kids

The Pixie Glen will feature kids crafts, magic and more.

Greensboro Hoopers will perform at 5:45 p.m.

Vendors

Food, beer and wine will be for sale.

Vendors will include body artists, such as face and body painting, henna and fairy hair; merchandise, such as jewelry, gems, clothing, candles, accessories, artwork and more; services and healing arts, such as therapeutic touch, readings and more.

Fire Show Finale

9-10 p.m.: GypSee Lights Hoop Troupe and Triad Fire Collective

For more information about the festival, visit greensborosummersolstice.org or facebook.com/GreensboroSummerSolstice.

