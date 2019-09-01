The 14th annual Carolina Mountains Literary Festival will feature the bestselling author of “Cold Mountain” and western North Carolina native Charles Frazier as its keynote speaker. The three-day festival, Sept. 5-7, brings 31 authors to downtown Burnsville. Events kick off Thursday evening with a live, adults-only puppet show by professional puppeteer Lisa Sturz. Most events are free, but some workshops require tickets and registration. For a full schedule and registration information, go to www.CMLitFest.org.
