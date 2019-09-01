Charles Frazier

Author Charles Frazier in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

The 14th annual Carolina Mountains Literary Festival will feature the bestselling author of “Cold Mountain” and western North Carolina native Charles Frazier as its keynote speaker. The three-day festival, Sept. 5-7, brings 31 authors to downtown Burnsville. Events kick off Thursday evening with a live, adults-only puppet show by professional puppeteer Lisa Sturz. Most events are free, but some workshops require tickets and registration. For a full schedule and registration information, go to www.CMLitFest.org.

