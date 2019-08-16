A band with local ties has a role in "The Righteous Gemstones," a bawdy HBO comedy series that makes its debut Aug. 18. The Alternative Champs, a rock band from Charlotte, appears as "Tears of David," the Gemstone church house band in the series. Rick Randall, a singer and guitarist in the band, is from Winston-Salem. They also wrote songs for the series.
The series, about a South Carolina megachurch, is produced by alumni of UNCSA, including Danny McBride, who plays evangelist Jesse Gemstone; Jody Hill, who plays part of his entourage; and David Gordon Green, who directs some episodes.
They are holding a premiere viewing party Aug. 18 at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., starting at 7:30 p.m. with DJ Mapache. The TV episode airs at 10. There is no cover charge.
"You'll hear a song I co-wrote in this pilot episode and see a few of my bandmates up close and personal, but I'm sorta in the background playing keys on the first episode," Randall said on Facebook. "You might see my goofy mug in later episodes, though."