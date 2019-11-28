Opening for legendary Chicago blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy is an opportunity any bluesman would kill for. But as guitarist Albert Cummings discovered on his last Greensboro outing several years ago when he opened for Guy, it can be lethal to the operator as well.
“Was that the time my amp didn’t work when I was getting ready to play?” Cummings asked last week during a phone conversation from his home in Williamstown, Mass. Cummings hit the stage of the War Memorial Auditorium ready to rock, but his equipment wasn’t up to speed.
“I remember that — it’s one of my horror stories,” Cummings says with a laugh.
No matter how hard he strummed, all he got was dead air.
Five minutes of sweaty roadie work got his guitar jump-started, and in less than a minute into his set, Cummings had the crowd on its feet and howling at his muscular style of blues rock with its Stevie Ray, Albert King and Hendrix roots exposed. Cummings’ intensity as well as his prowess impressed the audience, energizing them with his hard-charging style.
“I think I just enjoy it so much is all it really is,” Cummings says of his intensity. “I just feel like I got something to do and say with that instrument, and every show I give it everything I got. In that situation, I was like ‘Well, I’ve really got to come back a long way from here,’ but I would probably play the same way if everything was working fine when I first started.”
The outcome, Cummings says, is beyond his control.
“I just love this music, and when I play it, it just takes me over, I have nothing to do with it. Just something else takes over me, and I don’t know where that intensity comes from. Just like John Lee Hooker said, ‘It’s in him and it got to come out.’ ”
Cummings’ musicality first came out of him through the banjo, but that was some time ago.
“If I’ve spent more than 30 minutes on a banjo in 30 years, that would be stretching it,” he says.
He says it’s something he would like to get back to but he barely has time to practice guitar these days.
The turning point in his instrumentation came when he was 19, seeing influential guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, who helped start a blues revival, perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston.
“I remember walking out of theater saying, ‘Goodbye, banjo,’ ” Cummings said. But it took would be a while before he would trot that skill out in public. A self-described late bloomer, Cummings was 27 when he first played with a band, for a friend’s wedding.
“The stage bug bit me when I was 27, but I was still inspired by seeing Stevie,” the guitarist says.
Cummings got more inspiration when Vaughan’s rhythm section, bassist Tommy Shannon and drummer Chris Layton from Double Trouble, offered to produce his sophomore album, 2003’s “From The Heart,” playing on it as well with the addition of Reese Wynan on keyboards. That was the first time the band had done an entire album with an artist since Vaughan died in a helicopter crash in 1990.
Cummings named the album after a conversation with Shannon and Layton, asking them what would Stevie tell him to do.
“They said he’d tell you to play from the heart,” Cummings recalls. At that point in his career, he had less than 100 gigs under his belt, and says that every day in the studio with the band was a class in session. He gives them credit for jump-starting his career.
“Those guys gave me the launching pad,” he says.
But Cummings is no Stevie Ray clone. On his last release, 2017’s “Live From the ’62 Center,” he’s all over the place, shredding the sonic scenery with cuts like his take on the blues classic “It Hurts Me Too,” covered by artists including Elmore James and Hound Dog Taylor, Cummings’ vocals sounding like Wet Willie’s Jimmy Hall, guitar screaming like a blue demon, throbbing with big foot stomp rock.
“I’m a strong believer in being a creator,” Cummings says. “There’s two types of musicians. There’s creators, and there’s performers who perform what the creators created. I always try to be the creator. There’s a very small percentage of creators and there’s a huge majority of performers, and I like to be the guy who’s coming up with something,”
Cummings says he believes that in his cover universe, if you want to hear the song, then you better listen to the original artist. But if you want different ideas about it, then listen to somebody else.
“That’s how I feel about that song,” he says of his blistering cover. “I love the words and the message, but I just had to put my own spin on it. And if I play it the next night, I play it different, just what I did that night.”
“Cry Me A River” is not the Julie London torch song but a Cummings original with blue collar roots that come from his days as a builder. A client was less than impressed when Cummings told them he couldn’t deliver a product or service they wanted.
“They didn’t want to hear it, so they just said ‘Cry me a river.’ I was like ‘Bingo, there’s a song right there.’ ” There’s more of a Southern rock feel to it than some of his work, even a few filaments of Skynyrd and some Marshall Tucker flickering throughout.
“That’s because that’s all I ever listen to,” Cummings says. “I live up in the hills of Western Massachusetts and Hank Jr. and Merle and the Allman Brothers and Skynyrd and all that sort of stuff I listened to growing up.”
But Cummings is not just chewing up those good old boys and spitting them back out. His originals take him and the listener for a roller-coaster ride into uncharted territory, screaming joyfully at every turn. Cummings has a credo he lives by: “Be yourself, because everybody else is taken. I just want to be my own guy, my own man, my own singer, my own performer. I don’t want to be like anybody else. I don’t want to be like Stevie Ray, like Eric Clapton. I want to take what they’ve done and try to make my own style out of it. That’s pretty much my goal in music, just to be myself.”
But there is just one more thing he wants to address, performance-wise, for future appearances.
“I’d like ’em to know that my equipment worked when I started my show,” he says with a hearty cackle. “That was traumatic.”
