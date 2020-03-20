GREENSBORO — 'Looking for something to watch?
Check out some movies and TV shows with Greensboro connections.
Here is a curated list of #soGSO TV and movie recommendations from Candace Martin, Action Greensboro’s operations and communications manager.
TV shows:
"Ozark" is a American crime drama on Netflix about a family in Chicago. While the show is set in Chicago, you might notice a local familiar face. Michael Tourek, a UNCG alum and regular Triad Stage actor, plays the role of Ash.
Dramas:
"The Disappointments Room," an American psychological horror film starring Kate Beckinsale, includes scenes from the Adamsleigh mansion (now demolished) and on Elm Street.
"Junebug" is an American comedy-drama that tells the story of a big-city art dealer who travels to North Carolina to meet her new husband's small-town family, and their trip gives rise to a multitude of problems. If you’ve visited Replacements Ltd., you’ll notice it plays a major role in the movie, as the employer to one of the main characters. Click here for an article about North Carolina people and places in "Junebug."
Two American films, "Leatherheads," a sports comedy featuring George Clooney, and "Bull Durham," a romantic sports comedy, both have filmed scenes at War Memorial Stadium.
Comedies:
"The Original Kings of Comedy" is a stand-up comedy film featuring the comedy routines of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and the late Bernie Mac. One of the producers of the film is Greensboro’s own, Walter Latham.
Emily Spivey, a UNCG grad, stars in "Wine Country" on Netflix. Or check her out in some throwback "Saturday Night Live" shows! Read about her new show on Fox, "Bless the Harts."
Greensboro native and actor Ken Jeong plays Leslie Chow in "The Hangover" comedy film series that begins when a bachelor party turns into a journey throughout Vegas when three hung-over groomsmen awaken after a night of “fun” to find that the groom has gone missing, and attempt to get him to the altar in time for his wedding. Jeong's father is a retired professor from NC A&T.
Greensboro radio host, B Daht, and A&T alum, Darren Brand, are featured in various seasons of the improv comedy show Wild 'N Out on MTV and MTV2.
