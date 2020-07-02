On July 3, the Disney Plus streaming service will release a filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton," timed for the Independence Day holiday weekend. Here's what you need to know.
What is this "Hamilton" I keep hearing about and why should I care?
It's the most successful Broadway musical of the modern era, a blockbuster phenomenon penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda that tells the story of the founding fathers of the United States by focusing on Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the treasury and an influential economic thinker and a leading promoter of the Constitution of the United Sates. The score is hip-hop influenced but varied in style.
So is this the stage show or a new movie?
This is the stage show, shrewdly filmed on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016, mostly for documentary purposes and then hidden away for potential future use. It is directed by Thomas Kail, the director of the show (no one else has yet directed any other production of "Hamilton"). There are also plans for a movie but that is likely years away and it will be a very different animal when it arrives. Kail, a skilled director of both stage and screen, was able to edit the work of multiple cameras but the performers are doing exactly what they did every night on stage.
Does it star Lin-Manuel Miranda?
It does. In all his 2016 glory. In fact, this filming stars the entire original cast, all of whom now are long gone from the Broadway production. Many of the actors who came later were superb, but the original crew helped devise the show, and they widely are seen as the definitive interpreters.
Is there an intermission?
Yes. You get a 1-minute bathroom break between Act One and Act Two. But fear not the angry usher. You can hit pause.
What about my kids? Is it suitable?
Absolutely. It is American history, after all. The official rating is PG-13, and Miranda has said that he gave up two uses of the F-word to avoid the R rating. Apparently, the one remaining use of the dreaded four-letter word passed muster. One expletive is muted; the other is "record-scratched." Miranda has pointed out that you can sing what you like at home, or even sync up your original cast album.
I don't have Disney Plus. How do I get it?
Go to Disneyplus.com and pay your $6.99 per month (free trials have ended, not coincidentally). You can cancel any time you want.
I want to be the first to see it among my friends.
You might have to sacrifice a night's sleep. The show drops at 3 a.m. on July 3.
Will I own "Hamilton" then?
No. But you will be able to watch it as many times as you want after July 3 if you maintain your subscription. It will live alongside other streaming content for the near future. Precisely how long it will be right there on Disney Plus has not yet been announced, but you might see it disappear once the live show is back on Broadway.
And since the fireworks and festivals have been canceled, check out these patriotic movies this weekend. They're on most streaming services.
‘Independence Day’
Something strange is going on around the world in this science fiction blockbuster. The skies light up and giant spaceships hover above the earth. Terror races through the world’s major cities. The goal of the disturbance is total annihilation over Fourth of July weekend. An unlikely team gathers to respond to the attack in the Nevada desert. Stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Randy Quaid, Harvey Fierstein, Vivica A. Fox and Harry Connick Jr. 1996. Rating PG-13 (sci-fi destruction, violence). Running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes.
‘The Patriot’
Captain Benjamin Martin, a veteran of the French and Indian War, has become a peaceful farmer and widower with seven children. The captain decides not to join up when the British arrive for the Revolutionary War. But when his son enlists and is later captured by the enemy, the farmer abandons his pacifist principles to rescue his oldest child. He forms a regiment of Carolina patriots to fight the British. The militia men know the land and swamps and use their knowledge to their advantage. And of course, when the Revolutionary War was over, the United States was born. 2000. Stars: Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, Chris Cooper, Donal Logue, Leon Rippy, Tom Wilkinson. Rating: R (war violence). Running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes.
‘Hacksaw Ridge’
The true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss, who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to use a gun during World War II. Doss, who trained as a medic, was ostracized by his fellow soldiers at first. But Doss gained their respect after he saved 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa. Stars: Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Sam Worthington, Hugo Weaving. 2016. Rating: R (intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence, including grisly bloody images). 2 hours, 19 minutes.
‘The American President’
President Andrew Shepherd is nearing the end of his first term and is planning to run again. The widower has overwhelming support from the public. But then he falls in love. As lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade becomes more a part of his life, the public questions the president’s commitment to running the country. Stars: Michael Douglas, Annette Benning, Martin Sheen, Michael J. Fox, Richard Dreyfuss. 1995. Rating: PG-13. 2 hours.
‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’
When Broadway legend George M. Cohan is brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from Present Franklin Delano Roosevelt, he reflects on his life from his childhood performing in his family’s vaudeville act to his success as an actor, writer, director and producer. Well-known songs include: “While Strolling Through the Park One Day,” “The Yankee Doodle Boy,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Over There” and others. Stars: James Cagney, Joan Leslie, Walter Huston. 1942. Rating: G. 2 hours, 6 minutes.
‘Hidden Figures’
Based on a true story, three Black women working at NASA serve as the brains behind getting the U.S. (and John Glenn) into orbit. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson worked in the ‘50s and ‘60s as “human computers,” making calculations that helped launch the manned spaceflight program. Stars: Teraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons, Kirsten Dunst. 2017. Rating: PG (thematic elements, some language). Running time: 2 hours, 7 minutes.
‘Lincoln’
The film covers the final four months of President Abraham Lincoln’s life in 1865. During the time, he abolished slavery, passed the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution and dealt with the surrender of the Confederate Army before he was assassinated. Stars: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Spader, Hal Holbrook, Tommy Lee Jones. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 2012. Rating: PG-13 (an intense scene from war violence, some images of carnage, brief strong language). Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes.
‘Miracle’
College hockey coach Her Brooks is hired to lead the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, bringing a different style to the ice. He assembled a team of hot-headed college all-stars against the heavily favored Soviet team. The team overcomes the odds to become a force during the Cold War, bringing American patriotism to the forefront. Stars: Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Herb Brooks, Eddue Cahill. 2004. Rating: PG (language, some rough sports action). Running time: 2 hours, 16 minutes.
‘The Tuskegee Airmen’
Young pilot Hannibal Lee is deployed into combat as part of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first all-Black Air Force squadron during World War II. As the airmen successfully complete missions, they develop a reputation as an able, fearsome group of pilots. Stars: Cuba Cooding Jr. Laurence Fishburne, Malcolm-Jamal Waner, John Lithgow, Andre Braugher, Courtney B. Vance, Mekhi Phifer. 1995. Rating: PG- (thematic elements, strong war violence, language). Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes.
‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’
When the idealistic Jefferons Smith gets appointed to eht U.S. Senate, he gains the mentorship of Senator Joseph Paine. But the mentor becomes involved in a scheme to discredit Smith, who wants to build a boys’ campsite where a more lucrative project can go. Smith takes his case to the senate floor. Stars: James Stewart, Jean Arthur, Claude Rains, Harry Carey, Edward Arnold. 1939. Rating: G. Running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes.
‘Captain America: The First Avenger’
Steve Rogers wants to do his part by joining up to fight in World War II, but the military rejects him because of his small stature and multiple health problems. He finally gets his chance when he’s accepted into an experimental “super soldier” experiment. The experiment works, and Steve takes on the alter-ego of Captain America. Stars: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Hayley Atwell, Tommy Lee Jones, Stanley Tucci, Hugo Weaving, Samuel L. Jackson. 2011. Rating: PG-13 (intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action). Running time: 2 hours, 4 minutes.
‘Stripes’
Cabbie John Winger gets fired from his job, has his car repossessed and loses his girlfriend. His solution to his troubles? Join the Army with his friend. The first half of the movie is basic training, and the second half is the soldiers actually out on a mission. During basic training, they realize their platoon is a gathering of misfits. They lose their drill sergeant and must finish their basic training on their own. When they arrive at the promotion ceremony, the general asks, “Are you telling me that you men finished your training on your own?” Winger replies in a sing-songy cadence voice, “That’s a fact, Jack.” Stars: Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, John Candy, John Larroquette, Judge Reinhold, P.J. Soles, Sean Young. 1981. Rating: R (adult situations, language, nudity). Running time: 2 hours, 6 minutes.
‘Glory’
This film centers on the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Union Army's second African American regiment in the Civil War. Capt. Robert Shaw is injured at Antietam and is sent home to Boston to lead the 54th regiment. Shaw, a white man, soon experiences how little experience and how few supplies the Black regiment has. With his second in command, Cabot Forbes, Shaw puts together a strong and proud unit, including an escaped slave, a wise gravedigger and others. The regiment was a success and was soon placed in the heat of battle. Stars: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Andre Braugher, Cary Elwes. 1989. Rating: R (strong brutal warfare and violence, gory images, brief language). Running time: 2 hours, 2 minutes.
‘National Treasure’
A treasure hunter goes in search of an ancient treasure that has been hidden and protected through the ages by the Knights Templar and the Masons. The adventure takes him and his cohorts to see (and borrow) the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives and hits the hot spots of the birth of American independence: Philadelphia, Boston and New York. Stars: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight, Sean Bean, Harvey Keitel. 2004. Rating: PG (action violence, some scary images). Running time: 2 hours, 11 minutes.
‘Forrest Gump’
The title character, Forrest Gump, has an IQ of 75, but that doesn't keep him from becoming a part of every major event in American history from the 1950s to the 1980s. Gump navigates each challenge with honesty and kindness, as well as a few adages from his mother. Remember, "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." 1994. Rating: PG-13 (drug content, some sensuality, war violence). Running time: 2 hours, 22 minutes.
