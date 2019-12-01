What we do: Provides programs in the area of STEM, leadership, finance, healthy relationships and community service for girls.

Wish list: Monetary donations, a donated office space and workshop supplies. Also, journals, pens, folders, ink, flip charts, markers and copy paper.

To donate: Make checks payable to Empowered Girls of North Carolina and mail to P.O. Box 13914 Greensboro, NC 27415. Also, visit Amazon Smile, http://a.co/66q1jF5.

