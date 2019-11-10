76ers 114

Hornets 106

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds, Al Horford scored 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 114-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 points and keyed a Sixers’ run in the third quarter in their return home from a four-game road trip.

Cody Zeller had 24 points for a Hornets team that had lost at home to New Orleans on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE (106) – Bridges 3-10 0-1 7, Washington 6-11 0-0 15, Zeller 10-13 2-3 24, Rozier 5-12 2-2 13, Bacon 0-6 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-5 3-4 7, Graham 6-15 3-4 19, Co.Martin 2-3 0-0 5, Monk 4-8 5-6 15. Totals 38-84 16-22 106.

PHILADELPHIA (114) – Harris 6-9 2-2 14, Horford 7-9 1-1 15, Embiid 6-10 6-7 18, Neto 4-8 0-0 9, Richardson 4-9 0-0 11, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis III 4-8 0-0 9, Bolden 0-0 0-2 0, Scott 4-9 0-0 9, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 4-8 3-4 12, Korkmaz 7-14 0-0 17. Totals 46-84 12-16 114.

Charlotte 24 34 23 25 — 106

Philadelphia 33 20 35 26 — 114

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 14-33 (Graham 4-8, Washington 3-4, Zeller 2-4, Monk 2-5, Co.Martin 1-1, Rozier 1-4, Bridges 1-5, Bacon 0-2), Philadelphia 10-28 (Richardson 3-6, Korkmaz 3-8, Burke 1-1, Neto 1-3, Scott 1-3, Ennis III 1-4, Harris 0-1, Embiid 0-1, Horford 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 31 (Monk 8), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 9). Assists—Charlotte 22 (Graham 10), Philadelphia 29 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, Philadelphia 16. Technicals—Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A—20,311 (20,478).

