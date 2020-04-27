Wake Forest Elon Football

Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) celebrates his interception over Wake Forest with teammates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190922w_spt_wakegamer

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The coronavirus outbreak has emptied school campuses and shut down sports, distancing the Elon football team like so many others separated from their programs across the country, and forcing the Phoenix to prepare remotely for a season ahead that’s marked by uncertainty. Story, B10.

