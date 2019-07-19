Made parts for Lunar Modular
On the night of the moon landing, my family lived on Long Island, N.Y. I was 23 years old at the time.
My husband, Frank, and I had a 2-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son.
It was a very special event for Frank and me since he was employed by Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, a town on Long Island. This was the company that manufactured the Lunar Module that was to land on the moon's surface. As a master machinist, Frank was part of the team that produced parts for it.
I chose to wake up my 2-year-old daughter to watch the televised landing on the moon's surface. This turned out to be a poor decision since she kept asking for me to tune in "Mr. Roro" (Mr. Rogers). It was beyond her comprehension as to the significance of this monumental event.
Since he was working the night shift, Frank and his co-workers viewed the moon landing on televisions provided by Grumman in their respective departments.
Frank passed away in 2014. Two of his most treasured possessions are now in my care. They are a certificate of appreciation from NASA, presented to the employees who manufactured the Lunar Modular, and a copy of a picture showing it being loaded with equipment.
- Eileen Thiery, Stokesdale