wss
JDL Fast Track Graphic

What: Elite performers in track and field competing in the 800 meters, mile and 3,000 meters.

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem.

Admission: $10 adults, $5 for students; free for ages 12 and under.

Events schedule: 2:05 p.m.: Men’s 3,000 presented by Salem Sports; 2:20 p.m.: Women’s Camel City Mile presented by Champion; 2:30 p.m.: Women’s Camel City 800 presented by BB&T; 2:40 p.m.: Men’s 800 presented by Total Sports US; 2:50 p.m.: Men’s & Women’s 60 Dash Finals; 3 p.m.: Engels 8 High School Boys 800; 3:10 p.m.: Women’s Camel City 3,000 presented by Visit Winston-Salem; 3:25 p.m.: Men’s Camel City Mile presented by Mondo

Information: JDLFastTrack.com.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Load comments