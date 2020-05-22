This Memorial Day will be different.
For many Americans, the last Monday in May is a low-effort, low-impact holiday.
The tail-end of a three-day weekend.
The unofficial beginning of summer (which, of course, technically doesn’t arrive until June 20).
Many will celebrate today by sleeping in and grilling out with family and friends.
The weather is usually pleasant — maybe a little warm, but not yet hot and muggy. A lot of people make that first trek to the beach or the lake or the mountain cabin and anticipate more outings in the summer months that stretch ahead.
It’s also a great time for bargains, as these things go.
Even so, it won’t be the same.
This year, we’re more likely to stay close to home.
This year, the crowd around the grill will be smaller.
And much of the shopping will be conducted online.
But maybe our subdued celebrations will help remind us of the meaning of Memorial Day: It’s a day on which we honor all those Americans who have died defending their country in all our wars.
Usually, Memorial Day is celebrated with parades and other public rituals. This year, a new word enters the holiday vocabulary: virtual.
There will be plenty of somber remembrances online. But even though crowds won’t gather on streets and in graveyards, each of us can still take the time to reflect in our hearts on the sacrifices made on our behalf by those who were willing to leave the comforts and safety of their homes, cross an ocean and fight for our freedom.
There may be temptations to compare our current sacrifices to theirs. Don’t. There is no comparison.
We still have our homes. We have luxuries and opportunities that they forsook to keep us prosperous and free.
Our current trials will pass with time and we’ll once again relish our great and vibrant and imperfect society. We’ll enjoy the good things in life with our loved ones, all of which too often we take for granted.
They didn’t.
And for that, we should be eternally thankful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.