The News and Editorial departments are two distinct and separate entities. Led by News & Record Editor Cindy Loman, the news staff covers issues and events in our community. Led by Executive Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson, the editorial department presents opinions and analysis. By design there’s a wall (at least figuratively speaking) between the news and opinion staffs, but we do collaborate. For instance, to gain a better understanding of the details of a story, an editorial writer may consult with the reporter who is covering it. So, we like to think that the wall has doors and windows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.