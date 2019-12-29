The News and Editorial departments are two distinct and separate entities. Led by News & Record Editor Cindy Loman, the news staff covers issues and events in our community. Led by Executive Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson, the editorial department presents opinions and analysis. By design there’s a wall (at least figuratively speaking) between the news and opinion staffs, but we do collaborate. For instance, to gain a better understanding of the details of a story, an editorial writer may consult with the reporter who is covering it. So, we like to think that the wall has doors and windows.

