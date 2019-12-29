Counterpoints are reader-generated columns that are longer than letters but shorter than op-eds. They provide a platform for readers to react to articles in the News & Record, especially other columns and editorials. Counterpoints also allow readers to address other issues that may require more space than a letter. The length limit is 350 words. Because space is more limited for Counterpoints than for letters, the bar for acceptance also is higher. So Counterpoint submissions are more likely to be rejected than letters. Finally, Counterpoints cannot rebut letters because that would constitute an uneven exchange. Only letters may react to letters.
