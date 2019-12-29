Most of our editorial cartoons come from news services called syndicates. News & Record artist Tim Rickard also draws cartoons on local issues on most Sundays. Sometimes these cartoons reflect the News & Record’s position on an issue; sometimes they don’t. But, by their nature they tend to be edgy and generate lots of reader response. On Saturdays, the News & Record devotes most of the page to cartoons in a feature called “Drawing Conclusions.”

