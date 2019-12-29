Most of our editorial cartoons come from news services called syndicates. News & Record artist Tim Rickard also draws cartoons on local issues on most Sundays. Sometimes these cartoons reflect the News & Record’s position on an issue; sometimes they don’t. But, by their nature they tend to be edgy and generate lots of reader response. On Saturdays, the News & Record devotes most of the page to cartoons in a feature called “Drawing Conclusions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.