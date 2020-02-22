GIRLS
Eastern Alamance 46
Northern Guilford 43
What: Mid-State 3-A Conference tournament championship game
Site: Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks lost: Northern Guilford struggled to make post-entry passes all night, but the problem was acute during a first half in which the Nighthawks were held to 11 points. “It was a combination of a lot of things,” coach Kim Furlough said. “They’re very aggressive and a very good defensive team. … We just didn’t come out in the first half. You can’t score 11 points in a half and expect to win a championship game.” Northern trailed by 12 points twice in the third quarter before using a variety of trapping defenses to get back into the game while holding Eastern Alamance to one field goal in the final 11:37. The Nighthawks took their first lead since the opening minute of the game when Jayla Harris (12 points) scored inside to make it 39-38 with 1:54 to play, but the comeback took a lot of energy and they had to foul late in the game. “We didn’t have a choice and had to try something different,” Furlough said of the defensive changes.”
Why the Eagles won: Eastern Alamance took away much of Northern Guilford’s offense by making it extremely difficult to pass the ball inside for the first three quarters. “That was the plan,” coach Tim Krotish said. “That was always the plan against them. Sometimes we execute it better than others.”
Three things we learned
1. In the fourth quarter, Northern Guilford played like the Northern Guilford team that shared the conference’s regular-season championship. The Nighthawks trailed by nine points early in the period, but used a 10-2 run to get back in the game. “Second half was a completely different team,” Furlough said. “That’s the team that’s been playing all year for the most part.”
2. Eastern Alamance plays tough, physical post defense. The Eagles have taken two of three games from Northern Guilford this season because of their defense. “We’re small and we’ve been small for several years now,” Krotish said. “We learned the art of fronting a long time ago out of necessity. You stand behind people they’re going to get to the rim and score. I’ve got some kids with decent athleticism, they’re just little.”
3. These two teams will be battling for the Mid-State 3-A title for the next few years. Eastern Alamance starts four sophomores, and Northern Guilford starts two freshmen and two juniors. That’s bad news for the rest of the conference.
E. Alamance 13 11 10 12 — 46
N. Guilford 6 5 14 18 — 43
Eastern Alamance (22-4) — Amiyah Evans 13, Hali Watkins 12, Kyra Jones 10, Laila Anderson 8, Ginia Lawson 3.
Northern Guilford (20-6) — Jayla Harris 12, Taylor Haynes 9, Jadyn Newsome 9, Milan Gordon 7, Christina DeLisa 2, Laurel Zlotkowski 2, Mikayla Penn 2.
