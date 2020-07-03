Athletes returning: ECU started bringing athletes back June 9 – roughly 30 members of the football team returned that day – with the rest of the football players and athletes in other sports coming back over the next three to four weeks.

Waivers: Yes. All athletes who have reported have signed a document that, in principle, is an “acknowledgement of risk” form. The form also stats that the athlete agrees "to voluntarily assume all risks related to the COVID-19 virus" and waives and releases the university, athletics department, employees, trustees and others from liability if the athlete contracts the virus.

Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Yes.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Load comments