WILSON — Last year, Wilson County soaked up heavy rains from Hurricane Florence.
Sweet potato growers faced muddy fields with low spots filled with unsellable rotting potatoes.
“We are the exact opposite this year. We dodged the bullet with Dorian,” Jason Bissette of Zackly Rite Farm said earlier this month. “Right now we are on the dry side. It wouldn’t hurt to have a shot of rain to keep the dust down and make things a little easier to get the potatoes out, but we are making it through.”
Bissette had just hopped off a tractor pulling a chain digger that had left rows of dusty potatoes on the ground for a small army of guest farm workers gather in baskets.
“The yield has been good considering the weather we have had,” Bissette said. “The potatoes are pretty. They’ve got a pretty skin, good shape and typically good for the factors that we have had this year.”
Yields on this field were around 500 bushels or close to it, which is above average.
This year, Zackly Rite planted 560 acres of sweet potatoes.
“We increased about 120 acres from last year. The price was going to be good, so we jumped on it like a lot of other folks did,” Bissette said. “The market was up because everybody was running short due to the hurricanes and the weather last year.”
Bissette said because the potatoes are unblemished, they sell better.
“It’s more marketable,” Bissette said. “When you see it in the grocery store, if you see one that’s crooked or misshaped, people are more than likely going to want to get that straight, good-quality No. 1 potato, especially for the restaurants.”
Tommy Batts, commercial horticulture agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Wilson County, agreed that sweet potatoes’ appearance is one of the crop’s greatest assets.
“As with all produce, everything is bought by sight on how it looks. So we want to make sure it’s a good quality, pretty skin, a pretty product to sell to the consumer,” Batts said.
“I know that some folks use mowers before they dig their potatoes. That cuts the plant off and it tells the storage root to go ahead and start thickening up the skin so that it’s ready to harvest. When it does that, we see better skins on potatoes. You don’t see the little gaps in the skin and you don’t see injury as much.
“Because that potato has to go through a lot of different steps before it gets to the consumer, we want to make sure that we do as much as we can to make sure that that skin looks good coming out of the field. It’s got to go through a packer and a processing line where it is then shipped to the grocery store and they’ve got to handle it, so we want to make sure we have the highest quality coming out of the field.”
Last year’s harvest was marked by a lot of rain.
“Typically if a potato sits in saturated conditions for more than 24 hours, the process for rot has started inside that potato,” Batts said. “This year, we’re pretty dry, so it’s good. There’s an old farming adage, ‘A dry year will hurt you, a wet year will kill you’ and we saw that evidenced between last year and this year.”
“We had some dry spells going in,” Batts added. “We did have a hurricane, but it didn’t hurt us. In fact, it probably helped us a little bit sizing up some of those potatoes.”
The last couple of weeks have been dry.
“When it is that dry, it is hard to control the dust, and so it almost looks like we are digging peanuts instead of sweet potatoes, we are putting out so much dust,” Batts said.
“There is nothing in that dust. It’s nothing that’s going to hurt anybody. When you are digging in the dirt, we run into that. Sometimes a good shower will help knock some of that dust down or at least moisten the soil up enough so it doesn’t produce as much dust. But I still think we’re going to have dust. That’s just the nature of the game.”
Wilson County planted 10,300 acres of sweet potatoes in 2019, which is an increase over 2018, when the county had 9,573 acres.
“Yes, we’re doing fine on potatoes, but we could be doing better,” Batts said.
“I’m just thankful for the year we’ve had,” Bissette said.
