Interstate 74 westbound was shut down for several hours in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, after a wreck took place involving a tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a car, officials said.
The wreck occurred after 3 p.m. Traffic was still backed up three hours afterward, though the road did reopen later in the evening.
A police officer said no one was injured in the wreck.
The officer said it appeared that the car and tractor-trailer may have collided first, with the dump truck striking the rear of the tractor-trailer before running off in the median.
The dump truck spilled what appeared to be a load of dirt.
Winston-Salem police advised drivers to find an alternate route and exercise caution in the area.
I-74 and U.S. 311 share the road designation on the freeway.