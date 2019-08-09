DURHAM — Duke receiver Jake Bobo is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.
Team spokesman Art Chase said Bobo had surgery Friday, a day after he broke his right collarbone during practice.
Bobo had 10 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown last season, and was a projected starter for a Duke team that lost its top four receivers from last season.
OKLAHOMA: Defensive back Tre Norwood is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement Friday.
Norwood started all 14 games last season and was the projected starter at nickel back this season. Riley said the junior will be missed because of his experience and versatility.