Duke's Mateo Durant (21) carries the ball past Georgia Tech's Bruce Jordan-Swilling (12) and Quez Jackson (44) during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

 Ben McKeown

Duke’s Mateo Durant breaks free from Georgia Tech’s Bruce Jordan-Swilling (right) and Quez Jackson (center) during Saturday’s ACC game in Durham. Durant paced the Blue Devils’ rushing attack with 74 yards on 13 carries.

Duke 41

Georgia Tech 23

DURHAM — For the second week in a row, Duke played well for only a half. This time, it was enough to win.

Deon Jackson rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help Duke beat Georgia Tech 41-23 on Saturday.

Victor Dimukeje had three sacks for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored 38 consecutive points after Georgia Tech took the lead with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

Duke scored on its first five offensive possessions, capping the last four of those with touchdown runs.

Xander Gagnon finished the spurt with a blocked punt, which Javon Jackson scooped up and returned 14 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 38-7 late in the second quarter.

“We had a cluster of points, and the reason we did was that we were hitting it and getting it done on offense, defense, and darn sure in the kicking game,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “That was a big half and a huge ACC win.”

Duke gained just 105 of its 373 total yards after halftime, getting its lone points of the second half on a 36-yard field goal by AJ Reed.

It was the opposite from the previous week, when the Blue Devils fell behind Pittsburgh 26-3 before rallying to take the lead in a game they lost 33-30.

“I think the lesson for us is that we play well with an edge, and we have to have that edge,” Cutcliffe said. “You’ve got to learn to play well when you’re ahead.”

James Graham passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to lead Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3).

Jordan Mason rushed for 106 yards for the Yellow Jackets.

The takeaway

Georgia Tech: At this point, there’s no denying that this is a rebuilding season for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is loaded with underclassmen who are struggling through major changes under coach Geoff Collins during his first year on the job. It’s difficult to guess when Georgia Tech’s next win will come, but it might be in 2020. “I am proud of the guys on how they fought and battled,” Collins said.

Duke: The Blue Devils were sloppy in the second half, but they responded well overall after their loss to Pittsburgh. Aside from a slow start that included a busted coverage leading to the Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown, Duke was sharp while building its big lead.

Georgia Tech 7 7 3 6 — 23

Duke 10 28 3 0 — 41

First Quarter

GT—Howard 19 pass from Graham (B.King kick), 10:07

DUK—FG Reed 33, 7:10

DUK—Pancol 3 run (Reed kick), 1:18

Second Quarter

DUK—Jackson 1 run (Reed kick), 10:29

DUK—Harris 1 run (Reed kick), 6:34

DUK—Jackson 7 run (Reed kick), 3:35

DUK—J.Jackson 14 blocked punt return (Reed kick), 3:10

GT—Graham 8 run (King kick), 1:08

Third Quarter

GT—FG B.King 42, 12:07

DUK—FG Reed 36, 1:10

Fourth Quarter

GT—T.Oliver 4 run (pass failed), 10:39

GT DUK

First downs 20 20

Rushes-yards 40-173 55-197

Passing 206 176

Comp-Att-Int 15-35-0 11-20-0

Return Yards 46 134

Punts-Avg. 5-41.4 4-40.25

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-25

Time of Possession 27:28 32:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Georgia Tech, Mason 18-106, Do.Smith 2-32, Howard 4-16, Jam.Griffin 3-9, Graham 12-6, T.Oliver 1-4, Quinney 0-0, Southers 0-0. Duke, Durant 13-74, D.Jackson 20-69, Q.Harris 14-38, Pancol 2-12, Coleman 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Georgia Tech, Graham 15-35-0-206. Duke, Q.Harris 11-20-0-176.

RECEIVING—Georgia Tech, Ty.Davis 4-29, Sanders 3-69, Howard 2-31, A.Brown 1-40, Blancato 1-19, T.Oliver 1-10, Do.Smith 1-3, Leonard 1-3, Mason 1-2. Duke, Calhoun 4-68, Bracey 2-22, Gray 2-7, Harding 1-41, Philyaw-Johnson 1-26, D.Jackson 1-12.

