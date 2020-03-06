Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. puts up a shot over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half of Saturday’s regular-season finale against rival North Carolina in Durham. Carey finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ easy win.
DURHAM — Duke needed no theatrics to subdue fierce rival North Carolina on Saturday.
After escaping with an overtime win in Chapel Hill last month, the No. 12 Blue Devils never trailed in the rematch and rolled to an 89-76 ACC basketball win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Tre Jones, whose basket at the buzzer at UNC allowed the Blue Devils to force overtime before winning 98-96 at the Smith Center, scored 21 points with 11 assists as Duke completed the regular-season sweep over the Tar Heels.
Duke (25-6, 15-5) enters the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum as the No. 4 seed and will play at 2:30 p.m. in the second game of Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14) enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 14 seed and will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 11 Virginia Tech.
Duke’s Vernon Carey scored 25 points, including 18 in the second half, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Fellow freshman Cassius Stanley added 19 points.
Senior Justin Robinson, who received the first starting assignment as a Blue Devil, hit a career-best four 3-pointers while scoring 13 points.
Garrison Brooks led all scorers with 26 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
Duke led by as many as 10 points in the first half before taking a 42-34 lead into intermission. UNC clawed its way closer early in the second half as the Blue Devils scored on just one of their first eight possessions after halftime.
A hook shot by Brooks with 15:36 to play left Duke with a 44-43 lead.
But Robinson drilled a 3-pointer with 15:12 left. Cassius Stanley added another at 14:36 giving Duke a 50-43 lead.
UNC cut Duke’s lead to a single point again when Brooks hit one of two free throws with 11:07 to play.
Duke, having made just three of its first nine field goals of the second half, finally found an offensive groove from there on by getting the ball inside to Carey. The 6-foot-10 freshman center scored the game’s next 4 points as Duke extended its lead to 59-54. After UNC’s Brandon Robinson hit a 3-pointer, Carey scored again.
Brooks’ basket inside pulled the Tar Heels within a basket one more time as Duke led 61-59. But Duke scored on its next four possessions to finally pull away from UNC. Jones hit two free throws, and Stanley drilled a 3-pointer for a 66-59 Duke lead.
When Jones hit a 3-pointer with 6:52 left, Duke’s lead grew to 72-63.
Robinson sank a 3-pointer as he fell backward with 4:25 left extending Duke’s lead to 77-67. Stanley’s 3-pointer from the left corner in front of Duke’s bench gave the Blue Devils their largest lead of the game at 80-77 with 3:47 to play.
Duke: The Blue Devils got to the free-throw line early and often. They attempted 33 free throws and made 29. The Tar Heels’ freshman big man Armando Bacot got into early foul trouble.
UNC: After making 21 3-pointers in its past two games, UNC could not buy a 3 against Duke. The Tar Heels went 4 of 12 from behind the arc.
Duke: Duke did a relatively decent job of keeping UNC off the offensive glass in the first half. But in the second half, Duke allowed UNC to grab 12 offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points That gave the Tar Heels life and allowed them to cut into the Blue Devils’ lead.
Five: The number of wins UNC needs in the ACC Tournament for the Tar Heels to make the NCAA Tournament. At 6-14 in the ACC, the Tar Heels will finish tied for last place in the conference standings for the first time since 2002, when there were only nine teams in the ACC. They will be a 14-seed in the ACC Tournament and will have to win five games in five days to make the NCAA Tournament. No other ACC team has done that.
Six: The number of 3-pointers Duke hit in the second half. That turned what was once a 1-point game into a 13-point game with 3:43 left
15: The Blue Devils’ first-half fast-break points. The first half looked like a track meet for the Blue Devils. They had 15 fast-break points; the Tar Heels didn’t have any.
