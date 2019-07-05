The cause of death of a Winston-Salem mother who was missing for three weeks was determined to be drowning with a "significant contributing factor" of drug toxicity, according to an autopsy report.
Kristen “Krissy” Leigh McNeal, 30, was found dead March 4 in her partially-submerged car after leaving her two young kids home with their grandfather three weeks earlier.
The autopsy report said toxic amounts of fentanyl, methadone and gabapentin, which is an anti-seizure drug, contributed to her death.
McNeal also had blunt force injuries and low levels of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, were also present and consistent with recent usage, according to the autopsy and toxicology reports.
McNeal had a history of heroin use, according to the autopsy report.
After helicopter searches and a criminal investigation was launched, McNeal's vehicle was found in a creek in the 7400 block of Watkins Ford Road on March 4.
The investigation showed that the 1989 Oldsmobile was westbound on Watkins Ford Road when it ran off the road to the left in a curve. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway and ran off to the right, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
She was not wearing a seat belt and the airbags did not deploy.
On Jan. 30, two weeks before McNeal went missing, she set up a Go Fund Me page “Widow& 2 Little Boys Needs Help.” The page, which has a photo of her two sons, had a $4,300 goal, but no donations were made.
On the page, she wrote about the emotional and financial toll of losing her husband.
“I’m a hard workin mom of two little boys… Now I’m in a situation where I’m gonna lose our home that my husband spent all his life working so hard to get for his family," McNeal wrote. “I’m behind on payments. And every little bit that you donate, my boys and I would be entirely grateful for.”