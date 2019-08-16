Police cruiser lightbar at night (WEB) (copy) (copy) (copy)
A motorist fired a gun at another motorist during a dispute while both were traveling on I-40 East between Union Cross Road and N.C. 66 on Thursday afternoon, Kernersville Police reported.

Elizabeth Blake of Greensboro was charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle. Police said a bullet struck another car. No one was injured.

Blake was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and was given a $45,000 secured bond.

According to Kernersville Police, she and another motorist began driving aggressively between 4 and 5 p.m.  on Thursday. Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police at 336-996-3177.

