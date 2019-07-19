1969 was already a year of wonder to me. I had recently given birth to our first child, Melissa, in June and now a month later, America was actually going to land a spacecraft on the moon’s surface.
Fifty years ago, this seemed impossible, but there we were, Frank, myself, and 6-week-old Melissa crowded around a small black-and-white TV set awaiting the next miracle...space travel and landing on the moon. It was broadcast live on all the major TV channels which meant just 3 (ABC , CBS, and NBC.) We watched anxious, nervous and a with a certain amount of awe.
It turned out to be amazing. Watching the rover land, and eventually the first mom walk was indescribable! And Melissa, well she was just there in her little seat waiting to eat.
But she was there to see it!!