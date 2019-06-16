BRAVES 15, PHILLIES 1: Josh Donaldson homered for the third straight game, Mike Foltynewicz allowed only one run in six innings and Atlanta hammered Philadelphia to win the three-game series and solidify their NL East lead.
YANKEES 10, WHITE SOX 3: James Paxton pitched six effective innings, Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had four RBIs and New York cruised past Chicago for a split in the four-game series.
BLUE JAYS 12, ASTROS 0: Trent Thornton shut down his former team into the seventh inning and Teoscar Hernández hit two of the Blue Jays’ five home runs as Toronto hammered Houston.
RAYS 6, ANGELS 5:Yandy Diaz hit an RBI single during a two-run eighth inning, and Tampa Bay held off Los Angeles’ late rally.
INDIANS 8, TIGERS 0: Trevor Bauer pitched his first shutout as a pro, ending the longest winless streak of his career as Cleveland beat Detroit for a three-game sweep.
NATIONALS 15, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Matt Adams homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, Anibal Sanchez got his 100th career victory, and Washington beat Arizona.
PIRATES 5, MARLINS 4: Josh Bell’s go-ahead double in the seventh helped lead Pittsburgh over Miami.
CARDINALS 4, METS 3:Paul DeJong tagged the Mets again, hitting a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning that sent St. Louis over New York.
RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 6 (10): Rafael Devers led off the 10th inning with a home run after Marco Hernandez tied it with a solo shot in ninth, and Boston beat Baltimore to move five games over .500.
REDS 11, RANGERS 3: Jesse Winker homered and set career highs with four hits and five RBIs, Yasiel Puig added a two-run shot, and Cincinnati beat Texas to avoid a three-game sweep.
ROYALS 8, TWINS 6: Martín Maldonado celebrated Father’s Day by wearing a blue necktie on his chest protector and had three hits to lift Kansas City over Minnesota.
MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 3: Kyle Seager hit a two-run double soon after right fielder Mark Canha appeared to lose a flyball in the sun, and Seattle rallied in the eighth inning to beat Oakland.
BREWERS 5, GIANTS 3: Eric Thames and Jesús Aguilar homered to help Milwaukee avoid a sweep with a victory over San Francisco.